LIGONIER — Ligonier Public Library patrons will benefit from a new statewide e-book consortium, recently formed by the Indiana State Library and launched March 1.
Nearly 200 public libraries in the state will all share the OverDrive platform to create a statewide consortium of e-books and magazines. This new consortium, made up of libraries that serve populations under 150,000, will benefit libraries, taxpayers and library users. Patrons of consortium member libraries will have the ability to borrow materials from both their own library’s collections and the member library collections.
The Indiana State Library is paying the platform fees for the consortium and 100% of the member libraries’ fees will be spent on materials.
A volunteer library team will also assist with collection development for libraries and will help ensure the efficient usage of the consortium’s funds. Libraries may either purchase titles for their collection on their own or may choose to assign their funds to the collection development team.
These services will transfer to the new consortium: holds, checkouts, wish list items, and Star ratings.
Recommendations, reading history and tags will not transfer to the new consortium.
Here is the March event schedule at Ligonier Public Library:
Today: Paint Chips Rainbows, 4:30 p.m., for children.
March 14: Mom’s Day In, 4 p.m.; a monthly program for mothers of small children. Make art, chat and enjoy refreshments while the little ones play.
March 15: Crafty crew, 5:30 p.m., for adults. Make a colorful rag chandelier; supplies are provided. Register by March 12.
March 17: Patty Party, 4:30 p.m. Kids can decorate a shamrock cookie and make crafts.
March 22: Bad Art Night, 4:30 p.m. for Teens and Tweens. Use a variety of mediums to create the worst art possible; no skill needed.
March 24: Family Game Night, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
March 28: Book Club, 5 p.m., for adults. Pick up a copy of “Catch and Kill” by Ronan Farrow and read the book for discussion over dessert. Farrow tells the story of how a routine network television investigation led him to a story only whispered about: one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers was a predator, protected by fear, wealth and a conspiracy of silence.
As Farrow got closer to the truth, he and his producer were a target of a secret campaign of intimidation, threats and stalking. The book, part spy novel and part investigative journalism, is a story of rampant abuse of power, corruption and the silencing of victims of abuse.
March 31; Brick Builders, 4:30 p.m. Kids can build a brick garden and test their skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.