Due to efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, some events are moving or not happening at all.
This list will be updated throughout the day with more cancellations.
Noble New Way ABCD workshop: postponed
Noble New Way has postponed the Asset-Based Community Development (ABCD) Workshop that was scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 17 at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville.
The announcement comes in response to recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19. The workshop has been rescheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 28 at the CLC.
Registrations by those who had already planned to attend next week will be automatically transferred to the April date.
People who registered and prepaid, but will not be able to attend April 28, may request a refund by contacting United Way of Noble County at 306-5360.
The United Way will also accept new registrations by telephone. Pre-registration is required to attend, and cost is $25 per person, which includes snacks and lunch.
Cromwell Food For All People meal: canceled
The Wednesday March 18 Food For All People meal at the Cromwell Community Center has been cancelled due to the threat of the coronavirus.
At this time, the April 15 meal is scheduled to run as usual.
Special Olympics: canceled
All practices and events for Special Olympics Noble County are canceled through March 31.
2020 Ag breakfast: canceled
The 2020 Ag breakfast, which originally was from 7:30-9 a.m. March 19 at the Log Cabin, Noble County Fairgrounds, is canceled.
The breakfast may be rescheduled depending on speaker Peter Goldsbrough's availability.
