LIGONIER — “A Night in Bethlehem” returns Sunday, Dec. 12, to the Ligonier United Methodist Church’s CrossWalk facility on Townline Road. Admission is free for this family-friendly event.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., visitors will wander the streets of a Bethlehem marketplace in the transformed CrossWalk, visiting shops and greeting people. They will meet shepherds with their lambs, the innkeeper, the high priest and Roman soldiers, and stay on the lookout for the tax collectors.
The town closes at 6 p.m. for a live performance of the Christmas story. Joseph, Mary and a donkey will travel to Bethlehem, only to be turned away at the inn. Angels will announce Jesus’ birth to the shepherds, and the wise men will follow the star to find the promised Savior.
