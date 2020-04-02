Elkhart Township, Noble County will be mailing out instructional letters to all those who have purchased buggy plates or renewal stickers in the past two years.
The letter includes a form to be returned that specifies what is being requested. This will be returned along with a payment and self-addressed stamped envelope to Elkhart Township who will then mail renewal stickers back to the requestor.
Any requests for plates will be addressed individually by either the plates being dropped off, picked up at the office, or, if enough requests, a specified date to come pick up at the Township Hall.
Please note that mailed requests need to be received by Elkhart Township by May 5 in order for them to returned to you in time to meet the May 11 deadline for renewals.
