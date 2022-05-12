LIGONIER — West Noble students will pay 30 cents more for breakfast and lunch for the next school year. Primary and elementary students will pay $1.35 for breakfast and $2.40 for lunch. Middle school and high school students will pay $1.60 for breakfast and $3.60 for lunch.
Superintendent Galen Mast told the school board that a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture has provided free breakfasts and lunches to all students for the past two years during the pandemic. He said the free meals will likely discontinue in the quest to return to normal, so schools will return to the free- and reduced-cost meals program in place before the pandemic.
The 30-cent increase was based on USDA rules that limit schools from raising breakfast and lunch prices to a maximum of 10 cents per year. West Noble’s price increase reflects delayed increases for 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Mast said letters will be sent to all parents, with a form to complete to qualify for the free/reduced lunch program. The form will also be online on the school district’s website.
In response to a question, Mast said West Noble had 60% of its students qualifying for the free-reduced lunch program before the pandemic.
The board also heard that the school district’s application for a Common School Loan for technology was accepted. Technology director Mike Burke came to the board with two recommendations: formally accept the Common School Loan and hire students to work up to 680 hours this summer to help install the new technology. The board approved both recommendations.
Burke said how much student help would be needed hinges on shipping and what items arrive. He said students could help with enrolling the new Chromebooks, which were ordered in February but have yet to arrive. They can also help rewire the Chromebook charging carts.
Deliveries will dictate the number of students Burke will hire and whether they will work full time or part time.
In a sign that normalcy is returning, the board approved these field trips:
• Khara Kimmel, June 15-16 to the State FFA Convention and Oct. 26-28 to the National FFA Convention, both to be held in Indianapolis.
• Melanie Tijerina, May 12-13 to Outdoor School in Syracuse.
• Brandon Chordas and Robert Martin, May 20-21 for five students to attend the State Track Meet in Terre Haute; and
• Stacy Blosser, May 27-28, to Indiana University in Bloomington.
For Spotlight on Success, Mast reported that 67 West Noble students attend vocational programs at Pathways Wawasee Career & Technical Cooperative. The cooperative includes West Noble, Wawasee, Fairfield, Columbia City and Goshen high schools.
Students earn duel credit toward post-secondary education in most programs at Pathways, Mast said, and 93% of students obtain a certification while still in high school.
Pathways programs include auto-technology, building trades , computer technology support, cosmetology culinary arts, digital audio-visual including a radio show, emergency medical technician and paramedic, fire rescue training with students buying their own equipment, health science, marine mechanics, electronics, a two-year college level veterinary technician program, welding and advanced manufacturing.
In other business, the board approved policy updates covering controversial issues and non-discrimination, which by itself was 15 pages. The policy changes had been assigned reading for board members at the previous meeting
Attorneys from a law firm that serves schools review all laws affecting schools that were passed by the Indiana General Assembly in the last legislative session. The attorneys draft recommended policy updates for consideration by school boards. School boards can accept, edit the language, or reject the updates.
The board’s next reading assignments are policy updates on professional support staff, nursing mothers, leaves of absence including medical and military, legal settlement and residency of students, and the promotion, placement and retention of students.
