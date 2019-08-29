John Shoudel
LIGONIER — John Joseph Shoudel, 77, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1941, in Auburn, Indiana, to Carl and Rosena (Miller) Shoudel.
John graduated from Ligonier High School in 1960.
He worked for Parker Hannifin for 43 years.
He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps for six years.
John loved to hunt, fish, bowl, golf and most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was a member of West Noble American Legion Post # 243 in Ligonier.
John is survived by his friend and partner, Paula Gingerich, of Ligonier; daughters, Wendy Shoudel, of Shipshewana, Michelle Shoudel of Middlebury, Amy (Josh) Trowbridge, of Syracuse, 18 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brother, Chuck Shoudel, of Bonaire, Georgia; sister, Charlotte (Pete) Boyd, of Ligonier; three nieces and two nephews, of Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service was held in Mr. Shoudel’s honor on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, Indiana, with Father Corzo of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church officiating.
Military graveside honors took place at Oak Park Cemetery following the memorial service.
