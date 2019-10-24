City makes tough decision on bill credit

LIGONIER — It’s common knowledge that a leaky faucet or running toilet can make a bill skyrocket.
But, one landlord’s water leak cost him more than he bargained for, leading him to ask for a discount on his water bill from Ligonier’s Board of Works.
Mark Stout, a Ligonier resident and landlord, said one of his tenants let him know a toilet was leaking, and it had been for about a month.
This resulted in him being charged about $1,600 for that water used, up almost $1,000 from what the bill is normally.
“Should I be held accountable for one of my tenants because they made a mistake?” Stout said.
He wondered why, when his water use had spiked so high, that the city didn’t identify the problem immediately.
“With the facilities that you have, the city should have known that there was a water leak there within a few days,” Stout said.
However, a Ligonier water employee said when they do monthly meter readings and some bills come back unusually high, they let Water Superintendent Jeff Boyle know and try to contact the property owner.
From there, the water department can see if the use was intentional or if there’s a problem they can identify.
When water employees called Stout, the number was out of service. So, then, another employee ran a graph of the property’s water usage, from which they could tell there was a leak on the property.
“Unfortunately, in Mark’s case, we usually read around the 15th or 16th. Unfortunately, his leak started the 20th. So he ran almost a full month before we actually caught it,” Boyle said.
Boyle tried to go out to the property with the leak, but the tenants wouldn’t let him inside.
Boyle said over the years, they have had people rack up thousands in water bills from leaks they weren’t aware of which the property owners paid in full.
The board decided to not award Stout a discount and to allow him to pay the bill in payments.
