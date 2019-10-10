LIGONIER — Nothing on the agenda for the Ligonier Board of Works made for a quick meeting Wednesday.
So, board members and department heads gave updates for fall going into the winter.
Building and Zoning administrator Earle Franklin said he just received another application to live in the new Park Meadow housing edition.
Police Chief Bryan Shearer said he and the fire department will be busy teaching kids at Fashion Farm on its Safety Day, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Part of the fun for kids is getting to touch fire trucks and meet officers.
“We always look forward to that,” Shearer said.
Parks Director Travis Brimhall said he’s busy getting the parks ready for cold weather. In the meantime, he is starting to receive deliveries of exercise equipment to be for public use.
Water Superintendent Jeff Boyle said his department is continuing to install meters before winter. Wastewater Facility Manager Kenny Sprague said he’s preparing, too.
“Hopefully, we’ll be ready before it gets here by a long shot,” Sprague said.
