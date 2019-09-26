LIGONIER — Those who work for the city and employers who put the town to work were the main focus for the Board of Works this week.
On Wednesday morning, Jim Richey of Carlex came to the board asking for a late fee on a utility bill to be waived.
Richey explained to the board that there was no real error in billing, but with a recent change in how Carlex pays, the company no longer had enough time between when they were charged and the due date to pay on time.
Instead of just paying from their local office, Carlex has to send the bill to corporate in Nashville and have it paid from there, giving them about eight days total to mail a bill back and forth on time.
Richey said he looked into paying the bill online, but he didn’t know exactly how Ligonier processes those or what system they use.
The board was sympathetic to Carlex, knowing the fee came out to $2,643.13.
“I feel like they’re a huge customer, and they have a terrific history, and they employ a ton of people in this town, and we constantly, almost monthly, were giving people breaks for different reasons,” board member Tom Janes said. “I don’t feel good about charging them a penalty, myself.”
Mayor Patty Fisel made a motion to waive the fee, which the board approved unanimously.
“We appreciate what you do for our community,” Fisel told Carlex representatives who attended the meeting.
Later in the meeting, Fisel raised the question of hiring a new employee for the wastewater treatment plant. The candidate was Michael White, a current firefighter for Ligonier and husband of Margarita White, program director at the Noble County Community Foundation.
He had already been interviewed, and to Fisel, he seemed like a good candidate, being a licensed electrician and mechanic.
“He has qualifications that are very much needed on our team,” Fisel said.
The board hired him at a starting wage of $16.50 per hour. Once he earns his CDL, his pay will increase by one dollar an hour.
