CROMWELL —The annual Cromwell Spring Clean-Up Day will take place Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the town park.
Only Cromwell residents are entitled to participate in this clean-up day. Residents should bring proof of residency. Town representatives will monitor the park during the clean-up hours.
No toxic or hazardous materials will be allowed, including paints, thinners, oils, gasoline or diesel fuel, car parts, tires, chemicals, pesticides, or any other materials deemed unacceptable by town representatives.
Appliances containing Freon will be accepted if the appliance is degassed and labeled to show that the Freon was removed.
Call the Cromwell clerk-treasurer’s office at 260-856-2108 for more information.
