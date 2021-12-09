LIGONIER — Author Susan Thuillard, a Ligonier native, will speak at an Author’s Talk on Friday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m. at Ligonier Public Library. She will also sign copies of her new book, “Jeremy.”
Thuillard was born in Indiana in 1949, the youngest of four children, and lived in Ligonier. She is the mother of nine and grandmother to more than 30. She has traveled in the United States and Canada and has lived in remote areas on her series of adventures. She has written 15 books.
She lived and worked with Native Americans in northwestern Canada, learning the names and uses of various plants for healing and food. She has been a teacher, an accountant, a ranch hand and has helped to clean up environmental disasters. She has also worked in federal law enforcement and private security.
“Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow is the book choice for the Jan. 31 meeting of the Novel Points Book Club. Discussion and dessert begins at 5 p.m. Copies of the book are available now at the adult desk.
Chernow recounts the turbulent life of Hamilton, an illegitimate, mostly self-taught orphan from the Caribbean, who championed controversial ideas during his lifetime that helped to shape the United States’ political and economic greatness.
Hamilton was George Washington’s aide-de-camp in the Continental Army, co-author of the Federalist Papers, founder of the Bank of New York, leader in the Federalist Party and was the first treasury secretary of the United States.
The book also includes a vivid account of Hamilton’s famous duel with Aaron Burr in July 1804, which led to his mysterious death.
The library’s December schedule is:
Crafty Crew: Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m. Create a giant Christmas tag to decorate a house in this free class for adults. Registration required.
Teen Corner: Fandom Snow Globes, Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 5 p.m. Make a snow globe based on your favorite fandom, printing pictures and laminating them to create a unique globe. No registration is required.
Candy Hunt: Find a candy cane hidden in the library and turn it in at the front desk to receive a real candy cane.
I-Spy Christmas: Look in the children’s department for special Christmas ornaments hidden around the room.
Noon Year’s Eve Party: Bring the little ones to a Noon Year’s Eve Party on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 11:30 a.m. for a celebration. The countdown happens at noon.
The library will be closed Dec. 23-26 for Christmas, and Dec. 31-Jan. 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
