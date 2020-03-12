Ligonier council reviews $20k police communications contract

LIGONIER — With little on the agenda for Monday night’s common council meeting, department heads had plenty of time to say their piece.
Chief of Police and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer got the chance to explain an upcoming contract that would help fund a police communications position at the county level.
This contract would let the Ligonier Police Department partially pay for a manager for the Spillman communications system both LPD and other departments in Noble County use.
To get Spillman in the first place, Shearer said, it was a collaborative effort among county police departments, so that mindset is transferring into maintaining it.
The need for a new manager comes from the switch in sheriff.
“Unfortunately, the sheriff that started that project has termed out, and there’s a new sheriff,” Shearer said. “And there’s been some change in personnel on who is managing this system.”
Now, to pay for a county-level, non-deputy employee, police departments across the county are planning on pitching in what they can, Shearer said.
For Ligonier, that looks like $10,000 a year for two years, totaling $20,000. That money would be come from the capital plan, so it’s not an additional expense for the city.
“We had a chiefs meeting Thursday, and I think pretty much the way it sounds, everybody that participates in this will help fund that for two years,” Shearer said.
After the two years are up, Ligonier isn’t obligated to pay for the position.
“We’re just basically helping the county establish this position, because we will benefit from this person managing the Spillman system,” Shearer said.
The contract wasn’t up for approval Monday night, but will come later for the council’s action.
Later, Street Commissioner Mike Burdette brought up the horse and buggy parking on Fourth Street.
“We did have a complaint on the horse parking,” Burdette said, telling council members that it doesn’t stay as clean as it should.
Shearer chimed in and said the street department wasn’t completely to blame for the animal mess.
Since the lot is concave, the waste can wash out of the spaces at the side, but not the lot completely. There’s also not a drain the waste can leave the lot through.
“This is kind of gross, but it has nowhere for the solids to go,” Shearer said.
Mayor Patty Fisel also said the concave lot itself poses a challenge for the street department, since it’s hard to run something over top of it to scrape the waste up.
To alleviate the problem, Burdette said his department will be cleaning the lot at least once a day, and that he’d look into a trough to a catch basin to help keep the area clean.
Finally, Water Superintendent Jeff Boyle implored the city to work with the water department if they have a leak or want a bill adjustment.
“The only problems we’re having right now is with customers and leaks,” Boyle said.
Recently, cooperation from the public has worsened, Boyle said. First, if there is a leak, instead of waiting a month and then asking for a bill adjustment, Boyle asked they tell the water department immediately.
“Just pick up the phone and call us,” Boyle said. “We’ll work with you.”
However, for some who have done that and given the water department a time they will be home, Boyle said at times, his employees will show up to an empty home.
“If you don’t answer the door, there’s not much I can do,” Boyle said.
City water customers can reach the water department at 894-4241.
The next common council meeting is at 7 p.m. on March 23 at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.