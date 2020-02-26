LIGONIER — A prior candidate for Ligonier mayor voiced concerns about developments of the new fire station and Veteran’s Memorial this week.
West Noble American Legion Commander and former mayoral primary candidate Dave Magnus challenged multiple ongoing projects at Ligonier common council Monday night.
In his statement to the council, he said he would address them first as commander of the American Legion, then later as a citizen and former candidate for mayor.
First, he wanted to clarify what Mayor Patty Fisel meant in her State of the City address when she spoke of the proposed Veteran’s Memorial in Pettit Park and said she wanted the American Legion to “get on board.”
Magnus said currently, the American Legion Riders are fundraising for a new sign, so trying to fund the Veteran’s Memorial at the same time “defeated this organization’s fundraising goals.”
“We want to donate as much as we can to the Memorial, but as commander, I think that the sign should get more priority at the current time,” Magnus said.
He invited Fisel to explain her hopes to involve the American Legion more at the next legion meeting.
Then, Magnus switched to speaking on behalf of himself, a citizen of Ligonier.
He brought up how he disagrees with the new fire station’s planned spot on the southeast corner of Pettit Park.
Previously, Mangus has stated he wants the proposed Veteran’s Memorial to go on the corner that the fire station is planned for so the memorial will be more visible.
Magnus was correct in saying that the agreement between the city and the Pettit family doesn’t require a fire station to be built in Pettit Park.
Fisel, however, said the plans for the fire station are in line with what the donors and officials want for the property.
“As far as the location, I was present when that dedication and when that document was created. And I personally know and I personally heard out of the governor’s mouth what his wishes were. And if it does not state it that way in that agreement, I can tell you, I was a witness for that,” Fisel said.
The overall plan for the Veteran’s Memorial, Fisel said, stands to benefit those who served in a strategic location along the future riverwalk.
Beside being right next to restrooms at Pettit Park, the Veteran’s Memorial being on the north side of the plot near the river will let Memorial Day activities be more streamlined, Fisel said.
“We would be able to do both ceremonies that we normally do on Memorial Day right there, because we wouldn’t have to go down to the Market Street Bridge after we’ve been to the cemetery to put the wreath in the river,” Fisel said.
Magnus also questioned Pettit Park being used at all, since it’s the former site of the Essex Wire building and the land had to be decontaminated for use.
Ligonier Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer, who has overseen the development of Pettit Park since before the Essex building was torn down, said that the land, since it was a brownfield project, had previously been contaminated.
Decontamination has since cleaned up the land, though, and Shearer said the committee directing fire station plans are still testing the soil for contamination.
“That’s not anticipated to be an issue,” Shearer said.
In fact, previous tests have shown the soil was less contaminated further south in Pettit Park, the area that the fire station is planned to go, since Essex offices and storage were there previously.
Shearer responded to Magnus’ fire station concerns during the Monday council meeting, both as public safety director and as a member of the redevelopment commission, a body that more directly oversees new fire station work.
“I am irritated for one reason — the work and dedication that has been put on these projects that I’ve mentioned, and we get zero, zero involvement or input from anyone in a redevelopment commission meeting,” Shearer said.
That level of involvement is not an exaggeration — Shearer said neither he nor any RDC member has received any complaints while the new fire station was being planned.
Former Ligonier Mayor Gary Bishop also spoke at the meeting, saying he initially came to also question the fire station plans, but had changed his mind by the end of discussion.
He recalled laying plans to construct city hall, where the meeting was taking place.
“When we built this building, it was the best thing that the city had done at that time,” Bishop said. “And we took heat for that.”
He said he agreed with Shearer, and that he felt sorry for the council, since he said they get no support from residents.
“People cannot complain if they don’t come down and make statements to the council,” Bishop said.
In other business, Marshmallow Festival President Margarita White requested space in Woodlawn Park for the festival.
This space is where a 1,680-square-foot building would store items to be used come Labor Day.
A hurdle in building the structure would be how wet the available land in Woodlawn Park is, Park Director Travis Brimhall said.
White said she’ll continue to look into the property and talk to Street Commissioner Mike Burdette, and the council allowed her to do so.
The West Noble American Legion meets the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. The public is invited to these meetings.
The next meeting for Ligonier’s common council is March 9 at 7 p.m. in council chambers at city hall.
