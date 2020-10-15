LIGONIER — First things first — before chicken shawarma can be made, a restaurant has to have a roof.
And with the way things are going right now, that process looks like it might be falling in line nicely in Ligonier.
At Wednesday morning’s Redevelopment Commission meeting, Zubir Aezah approached commissioners looking for help funding a roof repair at his future restaurant site.
The property is located at 106 S. Cavin St., just a few doors down from the liquor store on the corner.
A request Aezah and Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin brought before the commission asked for both the roof to be repaired and the side of the building to be painted.
“That roof really needs to be replaced,” Franklin said of the property, which he’s familiar with. “I’ve been there before and been upstairs, and it does need some help.”
The request is part of the Redevelopment Commission’s facade grant program, which pays half the cost of improvement projects like these for places that fall within certain tax increment financing (TIF) districts.
The quote approved was $18,645, leaving the city with half, $9322.50, to cover.
Aezah said the restaurant will serve middle eastern fare, like shawarma and chicken kebabs. Originally, he wanted to open sooner, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed that.
