KENDALLVILLE —Northeastern Center encourages community members to wear teal ribbons during April to demonstrate their support of victims of sexual assault. Teal ribbons are the universal symbol of Sexual Assault Awareness.
One out of every six American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed assault. Every 73 seconds, another person becomes a victim of this statistic, with children becoming victims every 9 minutes.
Sexual assault is any type of sexual contact or behavior that occurs without consent. Consent must be given and can be taken away at any time; it’s more than a yes or a no and must be honored.
The impact of sexual assault is most significant for the person assaulted and yet, extends beyond the individual. Sexual assault affects family, friends, and communities. With April being sexual assault awareness month, the Northeastern Center is reaching out to engage the community in taking a stand against sexual assault and hoping to provide safe spaces for those affected.
The Northeastern Center will be showing support throughout April. Outpatient offices will have Teal Tuesdays, where staff will wear the color teal to honor victims and survivors.
Sexual assault facts will be posted on the center’s Facebook page with updates every Friday.
A rotating artwork display will be featured in some Northeastern Center lobbies that celebrate a survivor’s healing and transition.
Lastly, April 28 is Denim Day, where staff will wear denim. Denim Day is nationally observed because of a 1992 rape conviction that was later overturned in Italy. The change in the ruling was a result of the belief that the 18-year-old victim was wearing tight jeans, ultimately giving consent. Denim Day demonstrates that rape is never okay, despite the clothes being worn.
Northeastern Center encourages the community to participate during the month of April to help raise awareness in our community
