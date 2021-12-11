CROMWELL —Police arrested a Syracuse man accused of burglarizing a Cromwell home after a lengthy vehicle pursuit Friday, with authorities still seeking a woman allegedly involved in the burglary too.
On Friday at approximately 9 a.m., a 911 call came in to the Noble County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center, advising of an active home burglary in the 1900 block of north C.R. 900W, southeast of Cromwell. Two teenagers were home alone, and reported to dispatch that their front door had just been kicked in, and the suspects were still inside the home.
Responding Fort Wayne District troopers and Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputies were on scene in about five minutes, but the suspects had already fled the scene, according to Indiana State Police.
Officers secured the residence and ensured that the teens were safe. Home security camera footage captured a view of the two suspects along with the suspect vehicle, which appeared to be a black early 2000s Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe.
A photo of the suspect vehicle was quickly relayed to all surrounding police agencies in an attempt to locate, and within two hours a Ligonier Police Department officer reported having located the suspect vehicle at a residence on Robinhood Road near Lake Wawasee in Kosciusko County.
Before officers could make contact at the Robinhood Road residence, a white male matching the burglary suspect description drove off from the residence, police said. When troopers attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop, the suspect sped off, initiating what would be a half-hour long vehicle pursuit around the northeast corner of Kosciusko County and western Noble County.
Officers from multiple agencies, including troopers from the Fort Wayne and Bremen posts of the Indiana State Police, Noble and Kosciusko County sheriff’s departments, Ligonier and Syracuse police departments were involved in the pursuit. Together officers were able to bring an end to the pursuit at East Hatchery Road near Eagle Trail, at the southwest area of Lake Wawasee.
The suspect, identified as Brad Lee Niles Jr., 37, of Syracuse, was quickly taken into custody without further incident. Niles was alone in the vehicle during the pursuit. He was transported to the Noble County Jail, where he was booked into custody on several related criminal charges.
He was also wanted on an outstanding felony warrant out of Elkhart County for theft related charges.
Niles was facing initial felony charges for residential burglary, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor charge of criminal recklessness, as well as the warrant for theft.
Although an arrest has been made in this burglary, a white adult female suspect involved in the burglary still remains at large. Troopers are actively working to identify and locate her yet this evening.
There is no further information to release at this time.
