CROMWELL — The Cromwell Town Council pondered the purchase of a new dump truck in 2021 to replace an 2004 model after hearing that it needs nearly $3,000 in repairs. Among its faulty parts are a failed brake module, a cracked plow and a bed that is rusted away due to the salt spreader.
In the end, the council will get quotes on the repairs and investigate various government and other purchase or lease programs for first responder and municipal vehicles.
Josh Koontz of Astbury Water said the town is nearing the end of its one-year demonstration period with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management without any non-compliance issues.
Council members Jerry Pauley, Tiffanie Gudakunst and Cheryl Watts agreed the town should pursue requests for proposals for grant administration of future water or sewer projects.
The council also agreed to buy a generator for $2,060 and order 10 additional water meters to have replacements on hand.
Koontz said West Noble school district had sent all of its grease trap cleaning records and the Parkview EMS building’s grease trap has been cleaned.
Pauley brought up the issue of town residents keeping chickens within the town limits in violation of an ordinance that prohibits all farm livestock in town.
Pauley said he was chased by chickens that were not confined to their owner’s property.
Cromwell marshal Make Hatfield said residents can be ticketed for violation of the ordinance.
Pauley said the council should begin a review of all town ordinances soon in order to update them or remove ones that no longer apply.
In other business, council member Cheryl Watts will represent the town at Region 3-A meetings, held four times a year in Columbia City. Most recent meetings have been virtual, however.
Council president Jerry Pauley noted that Christmas decorations have been installed on street light poles. He said the park board is considering replacement of the bulbs with brighter, more efficient LED bulbs in the 15 outdoor lanterns and eight snowflakes.
