LIGONIER — Vibracoustic USA, an automotive industry supplier with seven campuses in the United States, will permanently close its manufacturing plant in Ligonier next spring.
Vibracoustic notified Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel of the planned shutdown last week. The company also filed a WARN notice with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development of its plans, which include the termination of more than 90 employees who currently work at the 1496 Gerber Street facility.
The WARN letter sent to the city of Ligonier did not provide a reason for the closure, but the company said Wednesday in an email that this year’s economic downturn factored into the decision.
“In order to continue our success in an increasingly competitive market environment, we have to continuously review our footprint competitiveness and strategy,” David Plaettner, Vibracoustic’s senior manager of corporate communications, said. “As a result, and accelerated by the recent market recession, we had to make the difficult decision to align our production capacity in North America and close the Ligonier (IN) site effective March 31, 2021.”
An attachment included with the notice shows that job cuts will begin as soon as Jan. 15, although some employees will remain in their roles as late as June 30, 2021. The company said employees were notified about the closure this past June.
According to Vibracoustic, employees are eligible to transfer to new roles at other locations, but company representatives did not indicate whether any employees had signaled interest in doing so yet, calling the drawdown an “ongoing process.”
“We intend to support our employees in their transition to new employment and interested employees will get the opportunity to be transferred to other locations in the US, depending on open positions and training required,” Plaettner said.
As for the facility itself, Vibracoustic said it is currently assessing options to lease or sell the building, but no decision has been reached.
Fisel said she was saddened to receive word of the closure.
"It is always with sadness and a heavy heart when we are notifies that one of our industry have decided to shut down and/or relocate. Vibracoustic has been a vital part of our industrial base. They have provide good job opportunities for many," Fisel said. "As always, we have a great concern for all who will be losing their jobs. Having a great working partnership with Noble County EDC and the Work One team, we can help match employers with jobs to those who have lost jobs."
The Vibracoustic closure is the second large plant closure in Noble County announced this year after LSC Communications in Kendallville announced it was shuttering its book-binding plant by the end of the year, costing 307 workers their jobs.
Earlier in the year, some plants had large-scale furloughs while Indiana was under its stay-at-home order, but those job losses were temporary, with most facilities bouncing back once the state reopened.
Noble County's unemployment rate has rebounded close to where it was prior to the onset of COVID-19 in March and county economic development officials have said that industries are facing a familiar pre-COVID problem again — finding enough workers for already available positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.