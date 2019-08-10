KENDALLVILLE — Healthier Moms & Babies, an Allen county-based organization with a mission to lower infant mortality rates in Indiana, has expanded its services to Noble County.
Case worker Maria Martinez has set up shop in the United Way of Noble County’s office in Kendallville to help local pregnant women to have healthy pregnancies and healthy babies. She works out of the Kendallville office on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Her schedule is flexible, depending on her clients’ needs.
In 2017, Indiana had 602 deaths of newborns or infants younger than 1 year — an infant mortality rate of 7.3 per 1,000 births. That statistic gives the Hoosier state the dubious distinction of being in the top 10 U.S. states with the highest infant mortality rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Indiana ranks seventh behind first-ranked Mississippi, which has an infant mortality rate of 8.6 per 1,000 births.
Massachusetts, ranked the healthiest U.S. state overall by the Centers for Disease Control, also has the lowest infant mortality rate of 4.3 per 1,000 births.
Martinez said her organization’s mission to reduce infant mortality rates began in Allen County, which mirrors Indiana’s rate of 7.3 percent per 1,000 births.
“Some zip codes have a high death rate for infants under a year old” in Allen County because of several risk factors, she said.
These factors include age of the mother (teenagers and women over 40), gestational diabetes, preterm labor and premature birth, smoking or vaping, and a lack of prenatal care. At-risk mothers may also need basic education on knowledge of their own bodies, what a normal pregnancy and birth is, safe sleep practices for infants and education on the dangers of shaking a baby or drinking alcohol while pregnant. Minority women are often at-risk for these factors because of language barriers, reluctance to seek help or limited access to health care or education.
Healthier Moms & Babies partners with physicians, other health care providers and community resources to meet its clients’ needs. Hospitals or physicians often refer patients to the organization, but the women decide for themselves whether to join. Programs, services and resources are free to moms who sign on.
Martinez said her role is to support her clients in controlling whatever risk factors they may have. Women who are early in their pregnancies will benefit most, but Martinez said it’s not too late to help even in the third trimester.
“We give them extra support,” she said, “And connect them with other resources.”
Martinez works to establish rapport and trust with her clients, who may lack support from the baby’s father and other family members. She said teen or single mothers often feel that they are judged by others. Martinez gently builds trust by persistent contact and repeated assurance that she is there to help.
“I try to get to know my families,” she said. “They trust a little more and will be open.”
Martinez said fathers or other men are welcome to be involved in the program, with the client’s permission.
She screens her clients for evidence of depression, medical and emotional issues, domestic violence and abusive relationships. But most of all, she is an educator, answering any questions and helping women gain knowledge that they may not know they need. Martinez offers individualized care for the client’s needs and at the point where the client is in her journey.
Martinez shows educational videos that teach women about safe sleep practices, what to expect during pregnancy and labor, breastfeeding, and how to care for an infant, among other topics. For instance, a video on the “period of PURPLE crying,” called “colic” for decades, explains the PURPLE acronym, that it’s normal development, it’s temporary and how parents can cope.
PURPLE stands for P-Peak of Crying, U-Unexpected, R-Resists Soothing, P-Pain-like face, L-Long lasting and E-evening occurrence.
“Baby & Me Tobacco Free” is a smoking cessation program to help women quit while they are pregnant and stay smoke-free after the birth. Smoking is a risk factor for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.
Martinez also encourages clients to connect with their doctors for a frank discussion on birth control and family planning, so they can better plan, economically and financially, for their family’s future.
Martinez offers incentives to her clients as motivation to stick with the program. Clients receive coupons or vouchers for formula, diapers, breastfeeding supplies, wipes, and other supplies for reaching goals and keeping appointments. She visits once a month during the pregnancy and then two weeks after the baby is born to review vaccination schedules and check on how well mom and baby are doing. Sometimes she stays in touch longer if that support is needed.
“I’m there to be supportive so baby and mom stay healthy,” she said.
Martinez acknowledges that, despite the best efforts, infant deaths will happen.
“There is a whole system of grief counseling,” she said. “We have empathy for moms in grief and this is a safe place to talk about issues. That’s why developing that relationship with the moms is important.”
Martinez said she bonds with her clients because she gives them more time at an appointment that most health care professionals are able to do.
“I try to get to know my families so they trust a little more and be open. It’s meaningful when something good happens.”
