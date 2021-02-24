Taxpayers living on Noble County's west side will see a little relief in their annual property rates this year, driven mostly by a drop in West Noble School Corp.'s taxes.
Tax districts on Noble County's west side all will have lower tax rates in 2021 than in 2020, ranging from a decrease of 1.44% in Cromwell to a drop of 3.03% in Sparta Township.
The decreases occurred even despite a small increase in the Noble County government rate, which was brought on by the county borrowing to fund a new $15 million government annex building in Albion.
Tax rates are calculated by taking the amount of taxes local governments need to raise to fund operations, the levy, and then dividing that by the total taxable value of the area that government serves.
Then, the tax rates from each overlapping government unit serving a particular property are added together to give a tax district rate. For example, Ligonier residents are served by Noble County, Perry Township, Ligonier city, West Noble Schools, and Ligonier Public Library, so all of those individual rates are added together to get the total rate.
The main reason why taxes were down across most of the county is that increases in property values outpaced increases in government spending.
Local governments were allowed by the state to increase their spending up to 4.2%, but the countywide assessed value rose quicker than that, increasing from $2.28 billion to $2.44 billion overall this year, a rise of 6.93%, which is unusually high.
On the west side, lower tax rates were primarily driven by a lower tax rate from West Noble schools.
West Noble saw its tax rate drop 4.68%, representing about 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value off its 2020 tax rate.
West Noble benefited from a slightly lower debt levy this year, about $150,000 lower than last year, although the amount of taxes raised for operations — things like transportation, technology, facilities — was up about $200,000 compared to a year ago.
But like the county as a whole, property values across West Noble's four townships simply increased by much more than the school district's annual spending. West Noble's tax levy was up just 0.67% compared to last year, but assessed values rose by 5.6%, resulting in a significant drop in the tax rate.
For the west's side's two municipalities, tax rates were effectively same as last with, with both Ligonier and Cromwell posting decreases of less than 1%.
However, that in itself is a change as Ligonier's tax rate has been increasing slightly for the last four years and Cromwell's has been rising for the last three years straight.
Ligonier's tax rate dropped by just 0.16% and Cromwell was down 0.42% from a year ago. In both cases, the drop in tax rates was less than half of 1 cent per $100, so the change is likely to create little difference in tax bills from last year to this year.
Ligonier did have 5.8% growth in assessed values, which is slightly better than West Noble, but lower than Noble County as a whole, in which values were up almost 7%. Cromwell's value growth was lower, at 4.4% on the year.
Residents in Cromwell and Ligonier continue to have the No. 1 and No. 2 highest tax rates in Noble County.
Cromwell has the highest municipal tax rate of Noble County's six incorporated cities and towns at $1.76 per $100 of assessed value, while Ligonier is second overall at $1.32 per $100, ahead of Kendallville by about 11 cents.
West-side residents also pay the most for schools, with West Noble having the highest tax rates among the county's school district at $1.13 per $100, ahead of Smith-Green at $1.10 and Central Noble at 83 cents.
In total, the Cromwell and Ligonier tax districts are both over $3 per $100,000 — Cromwell's been above that mark for the last 10 years while Ligonier crested the line in 2018 and has been there since.
That $3 per $100,000 is important because taxing units start losing significant revenue due to Indiana's tax caps above that level.
Indiana caps taxes at 1% of total property value on homes, 2% on farmland and 3% on business properties. When a tax bill exceeds those percentages, the taxes get "capped," which saves the taxpayer money but forces the government units to do without.
For example, a $1 million business in Ligonier would be assessed at $3.07 per $100 for a tax bill of $30,700. But since property taxes are capped at 3% of the total value of the property, the maximum bill is just $30,000, meaning they don't have to pay that extra $700.
However, that $700 that's capped is money that government units including the county, township, city, school and library were all expecting to get a piece of and simply don't.
In 2020, local government across the county missed out on $1,173,712.19 in taxes, with most of that coming from the west side of the county.
Cromwell lost out on $41,460.90, Ligonier missed $176,854.66 and West Noble schools was capped out of $203,062.64.
In total, those three units made up slightly more than a third — 36% — of the tax cap loss to local government units in the county.
