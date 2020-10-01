LIGONIER — Getting equipment purchased, hopefully to be installed before winter hits, was on the table for Ligonier’s Board of Works Wednesday.
At the morning meeting, the Board of Works approved quotes for a new door for the fire station, disc golf baskets and blacktop sealing in Kenney Park.
The board, made up of just Mayor Patty Fisel and Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin because of the absence of Tom Janes, first approved a quote for a door to the existing fire station on Main Street.
Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver said Precision Glass out of Fort Wayne came in with the lowest quote at $2,550, which the board approved.
Later, Park Director Travis Brimhall came to the board with two quotes to be approved.
One quote for 18 holes of disc golf baskets, which the board approved, came in at $6,845 from the company Dynamic Disc, Brimhall said.
Though this wasn’t the cheapest quote that came in, Brimhall said Dynamic Disc offers a warranty and replacement of individual parts on the disc golf baskets, which could save money in the future.
The goal is to install the new disc golf course in Kenney Park before the end of the year.
The board also approved $9,240 to pay for blacktop in Kenney Park as well, both in the parking lot near the ball fields and on the road leading to Turning Point alternative school and the rec center.
Brimhall said the company that offered the quote can do both parts this year.
The last Board of Works meeting, previously scheduled for Sept. 23, was canceled due to city staff members being exposed to COVID-19.
