LIGONIER — West Noble High School is proud of the class of 2020, especially those seniors who received scholarships to continue their education at the college of their choice.
Due to the situation with COVID-19, this year’s senior scholarship recipients were recognized during a “virtual awards ceremony”, which was broadcasted on social media on May 11.
A link to view the awards video can be found on West Noble School Corporation’s website, westnoble.k12.in.us.
West Noble would like to thank all the individuals and organizations that have invested in its students through scholarships. Without the incredible generosity of the community, advanced education may have been out of reach for many West Noble students.
The following seniors are recognized for the scholarships they have been awarded:
Madison Barth, Indiana Tech, Psychology: West Noble American Legion, $500.
Kiara Campos, Indiana University, Biology: IU Groups, $5,930; West Noble American Legion, $500.
Colten Cripe, Grand Valley State University, Business Economics: Cromwell Kimmell Lions, $1,000; Virgil Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Hannah Godfrey, Grace College, Environmental Science: Brandon Replogle Memorial Scholarship, $2,000; Caitlyn Marie Halferty Memorial Scholarship, $250; Grace College Honors Scholarship, $6,000; Grace College Women’s Golf Talent Award, $15,500; Jennie Thompson Scholarship Fund, $14,000; Ligonier Elks Scholarship, $500; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship, $3,500; Wawaka Alumni Scholarship, $1,000.
Kaylee Herrera, Goshen College, Nursing: Goshen College Academic Excellence Award, $10,000.
Tressa Hodge, University of Evansville, Pre Physical Therapy: Olive B. Cole Scholarship, $1,500; University of Evansville Academic Scholarship, $23,000.
Jenna Hutsell, Marian University, Elementary Education: Doris Gene Alber Ferrari Scholarship, $3,000; Indiana State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, $250; Joyce Hontz Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Ligonier Elks Club Scholarship, $500; Marian University St. Clare Academic Scholarship, $14,000; Marian University Grant; Next Generation Hoosier Educators, $14,500; Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, $7,500; Olive B Cole Scholarship, $1,500; Pauline McClish Leaman Scholarship, $500.
Brogan Jones, Trine University, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering: Trine Trustee Scholarship, $17,000.
Andrew Keck, Purdue University, Biology: Hal Prickett Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Olive B Cole Scholarship, $1,500.
Marisol Macias, Purdue Fort Wayne, Engineering: Joyce Hontz Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.
Nathan Mast, Purdue University, Mechanical Engineering: Ligonier Lions Club Scholarship, $600; Olive B Cole Scholarship, $1,500; PULSE Senior Scholarship, $1,000; Purdue University Charles E Bruff Scholarship, $10,000; Purdue University Carl and Mary Lois Brehmer Scholarship, $640; Purdue University George R Clark Scholarship, $1,000.
Kyle Mawhorter, Purdue University, Engineering: Purdue University Marquis Scholarship.
Dan Moreno, University of St. Francis, Music Technology: Joyce Hontz Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Ligonier High School Alumni Scholarship, $500; Ligonier Lions Club Scholarship, $600; Olive B Cole Scholarship, $1,500; Russell Smith Music Scholarship, $2,500; University of St. Francis President’s Scholarship, $19,000.
Yarency Murillo, Grace College, Nursing: Auxiliary Memorial Scholarship, $500; Grace College Merit Scholarship, $7,000; Grace College Athletic Scholarship, $6,000; Grace College Diversity Scholarship, $1,200; Ligonier Lions Club Scholarship, $600.
Leslie Ortega, Goshen College, Public Health: Goshen College Intercultural Leadership Award, $20,000; Marcia Bowen Hicks Scholarship, $600.
Isaac Porter, Ball State University, History: Chuck Schlemmer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Jerry Wellman Memorial Scholarship, $2,500; West Noble American Legion Scholarship, $500.
Juan Ramirez, Goshen College, Sports Management: Goshen College Academic Excellence Award, $10,000; Goshen College Leader of Color Award, $2,500.
Kaylee Rasnake, IU Fort Wayne, Nursing: Sons of the American Legion Scholarship, $500.
Hunter Saggars, Ivy Tech, Business Management: Ligonier Lions Club Scholarship, $600.
Andrew Shaw, Indiana Wesleyan University, Music Education and Worship Arts: Cromwell High School Alumni Scholarship, $1,000; Doris Gene Alber Ferrari Scholarship, $3,000; Joyce Hontz Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Olive B Cole Scholarship, $1,500; Richard and Mary DeMotte Scholarship, $400; Timothy J Martin Memorial Scholarship, $700; Indiana Wesleyan University Lloyd DaCosta Jones Memorial Scholarship, $4,000; Indiana Wesleyan University Faculty Scholarship, $8,000; Indiana Wesleyan University Grant, $12,000.
Thomas Sheeley, Purdue University, Biochemistry: Cromwell Kimmell Lions Club Scholarship, $1,000; Dr. Rachel Harlan Link Scholarship, $1,000; Jerry Wellman Memorial Scholarship, $2,500; Joyce Hontz Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Kenneth Franks Memorial Scholarship, $500; Olive B Cole Scholarship, $1,500.
Kristina Teel, Grace College: Community Foundation Top Honors Scholarship, $1,000; Grace College Provost Scholarship, $13,000; Grace College Winona Merit Scholarship, $2,000; IIAAA Scholarship, $1,000; Ligonier Lions Club Scholarship, $600; NIAAA Scholarship, $500; Olive B Cole Scholarship, $1,500; PULSE in Memory of Dave Knopp Scholarship, $1,000.
Bergen Tom, IUPUI, Medicine: Community Foundation Top Honors Scholarship, $1,000; IUPUI Dean of Science Scholarship, $2,500; IUPUI Honors College Chancellor’s Scholarship, $8,000; John E and Joan E Robinson Scholarship, in Memory of Bill Robinson, $1,400; Ligonier Lions Club Scholarship, $600; Noble County Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Noble County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship, $500; Olive B Cole Scholarship, $1,500; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship, $3,500; Susan Marie Stone Scholarship, $8,000.
Jackie White, IU Fort Wayne, Medicine: Gerald and Catheleen Hayes Memorial Scholarship, $500; PULSE Senior Scholarship, $1,000.
Emma Wilkins, Purdue University, General Management: Community Foundation Top Honors Scholarship, $1,000; Cromwell Kimmell Lions Club Scholarship, $1,000; Dr. Rachel Harlan Link Scholarship, $1,000; Joyce Hontz Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Ligonier Lions Club Scholarship, $600; Olive B Cole Scholarship, $1,500; Prudence E Gardner Memorial Scholarship, $700.
Kayley Williamson, IU Fort Wayne, Nursing: IU Fort Wayne Pledge Grant, $4,000; IU Fort Wayne Excellence Award, $2,000; The Lutheran Foundation’s Lea Lucille Smith Scholarship, $1,500.
