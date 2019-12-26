LIGONIER — These are the winners of Saturday’s Team Schlem 5K and mile run:
5K
- Overall Male: Elias Rojas, first.
- Overall Female: Jody Brown, first.
- Male Master Overall: Mike Flora, first.
- Female Master Overall: Shaney Bender, first.
- Male Overall Grand Master: Clark Reed, first.
- Female Overall Grand Master: Marla Ober, first.
- Female Overall Senior Master: Valarie Schafer, first.
- Male Overall Senior Master: Jed Pearson, first.
- Male 15 and Under: Isaiah Lowe, first.
- Female 15 and Under: Mya Emmert, first.
- Female 16-19: Yarcency Murillio, first; Katie Berlew, second; Elauna Hasty, third.
- Male 16-19: Spencer Carpenter, first; Benjamin Carpenter, second; Abraham Longoria, third.
- Female 20-24: Carmen Hernandez, first; Amairany Cruz, second; Lexi George, third.
- Male 20-24: Mathew Yoder, first; Aaron Mast, second; Abraham Jones, third.
- Female 25-29: Kirstin Alles, first.
- Male 25-29: Ty Alles, first; Mathew Price, second; Jordan Nicodemus, third.
- Female 30-34: Genice Addis, first; Joy Wilson, second; Allysa Baumgartner, third.
- Male 30-34: Robby Gingerrich, first; Fonzie Bonilla, second.
- Female 35-39: Gretchen Schaadt, first; Ellen Bolen, second; Amanda Lock, third.
- Male 35-39: Zach Schlemmer, first; Brandon Chordas, second.
- Female 40-44: Nichole Emmert, first; Arely Pizanna, second; Anne Lowe, third.
- Male 40-44: Frank Pizanna, first; Robert Martin, second; Clint Phares, third.
- Female 45-49: Kelly Chapman, first.
- Male 45-49: Matt Jones, first; Rogelio Pena, second; Nate Lowe, third.
- Female 50-54: Shelly Altimus, first; Arely Pizanna, second.
- Male 50-54: Joey Nelson, first; Brian Shepherd, second; Paul Kern, third.
- Female 55-59: Connie Gordon, first.
- Male 55-59: Adam Schlemmer, first; David Geiger, second; Bob Price, third.
- Female 60 and Over: Morningsun Kelly, first.
- Male 60 and Over: Ruben Falcon, first; Mike Pena, second; Whitewolf Kelly, third.
Mile run
- First: Nathan Mast
- Second: Stephen Glick
- Third: Aden Brute
- Fourth: Megan Wallen
- Fifth: Trinity Parson
- Sixth: Thalia Parson
- Seventh: Lanie Martin
- Eighth: Abram Korenstra
- Ninth: Breanna Moreno
- 10th: Holly Howard
- 11th: Joseph Moore
- 12th: Nallely Villalobos
- 13th: Samantha Keene
- 14th: Christina Coats
- 15th: Cait Schlemmer
- 16th: Taryn Brimhall
- 17th: Liz Schlemmer
- 18th: Jack Zhou
- 19th: Draven Rasler
- 20th: Jessica Martin
- 21st: Stephanie Rojas
- 22nd: Cody Worman
- 23rd: Erin Mawhorter
- 24th: Gene Lightner
- 25th: Amillia Schlemmer
- 26th: Jordan Schlemmer
- 27th: Cindy Schlemmer
- 28th: Kayla Schlemmer
- 29th: Adelyn Korenstra
