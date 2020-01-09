LIGONIER — Countless factors contribute to high school success, like support from adults, opportunities after school and good nutrition.
With West Noble High School changing the number of classes it has in a day, scheduling is coming into view as one of those factors.
Last month, the West Noble school board approved the high school to move from five classes per day to six.
High school principal Greg Baker said the move was primarily to let students take more classes, like electives, in addition to core curriculum needed for a diploma.
“By offering an extra period in the day, it gives us the flexibility to offer a number of those classes,” Baker said.
With the change implemented for the 2020-21 school year, West Noble will still be on trimesters, but instead of having five, 67-minute classes, it will have six 55-minute classes.
The change was in part spurred by the implementation of new graduation pathway requirements for high schoolers.
Some students at WNHS were finding that, in order to fit all of the requirements in, their schedule was too rigid to accommodate for other subject areas or electives they wanted to explore.
For example, if a student wanted to take a specific dual-credit class, which is one way they could fill pathways requirements, they would have to put it in their schedule in the class period it was offered, no exceptions.
This creates a problem if there is a class the student wants to take offered only in that same period. And when it’s a class for graduation versus an elective, the requirement wins out, leaving less space for non-mandatory class time.
Adding another period in the day would decrease the chances that would happen.
“It gives you another spot to put a class,” Baker said. “It will definitely help our band program.”
WNHS is also looking at adding a homeroom period, but that hasn’t been brought up for approval yet.
West Noble is the only school in the county making a schedule change right now, and it will be the only one with six periods.
East Noble
East Noble High School will continue to offer five, 70-minute class periods per trimester next school year.
It also includes a 25-minute academic lab between fourth and fifth period, which students can use to get extra help or meet with a club. East Noble can also move it during the school day to make time for things like convocations and not take away from class time.
That academic lab is a benefit to students, East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson said, because it lets athletes or students with jobs after school still participate in clubs and catch the bus home.
Another benefit of this schedule is that high schoolers only have to study five subjects at a time, as opposed to eight in a traditional semester schedule.
But, classes haven’t always been situated like so at East Noble.
“My first year at the high school, they were on block scheduling,” Linson said.
The change to five classes made it easier to keep student’s attention during the day, Linson said, striking a balance between student class loads and ensuring their engagement in the classroom.
Also, generally, it takes a larger staff of teachers to make a block schedule happen, since more class offerings are needed to accommodate for fewer class periods. For some schools, this can be more expensive than what it can afford.
With that change and continuing to offer trimesters, Linson said East Noble guidance took on some extra responsibility in making it happen.
“It’s easier to schedule two semesters than three trimesters,” Linson said.
Central Noble
Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School is the only one in the county that schedules by semester, with grades quarterly.
Those semesters boil down to seven 47-minute classes per day, all preceded by a homeroom period called Cougar University at the beginning of the schedule.
That regularly scheduled homeroom gives an added layer of support for Central Noble students.
“It’s about having another adult in your corner,” Central Noble Jr./Sr. High Co-Principal Shawn Hoover said. “Who’s checking in on you? Who’s checking grades? Who’s talking about important issues?”
Since Hoover has been in her position, Cougar U has been the only change to the daily schedule. The rest has remained traditional, with staff shared between the junior and senior highs.
“With the size of school and the size of staff, traditional is pretty much what we have to run,” Hoover said.
Hoover said she hasn’t seen much of a strain on scheduling with the new pathways, something she credits to Central Noble’s decision to opt-in early before they became mandatory.
