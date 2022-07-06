LIGONIER — Ligonier Chamber of Commerce members got a look at the city’s state-of-the-art fire station, with a couple of brave souls trying out the firefighter’s slide.
Chamber members enjoyed lunch June 21 in the fire station’s conference room, then followed Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver on a tour of the new building, finally in operation after delays in supplies and materials.
The tour began in the firefighters’ living quarters, then the group passed a large stained glass window, reportedly salvaged from the former Ligonier High School building.
Weaver also displayed the newly installed Baby Box, which was expected to be functional soon after the Chamber’s visit. The Baby Box allows a parent to drop off a newborn infant in a safe way, as allowed by state law, if the parent is overwhelmed or cannot care for the baby.
“We may have the equipment there, but we hope they never have to use it,” Weaver said.
Weaver also showed off several features at the station that make life easier for the firefighters, including a machine that washes and cleans helmets and air packs. A light beam on the floor guides firefighters when they park the firetrucks in the bays. A tower is used for climb training, but has a feature to hoist hoses up so they can easily be dried.
By far, the most popular feature of the new station is its firefighter slide, installed instead of a straight pole, so that firefighters can quickly descend to their vehicles when they’re called out.
Angie Scott, the library director and Ligonier Public Library, and Chamber guest Xander Warren each tried the slide for a hands- on experience of what firefighters do.
The Ligonier Chamber of Commerce meets for a noon lunch on the third Tuesday each month at Ligonier United Methodist Church. A program with a special speaker usually follows lunch, provided by Fashion Farm restaurant. New members are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.