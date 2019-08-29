INDIANAPOLIS — Michael J. Johnson, the man convicted of killing two people and shooting at a third in Ligonier in March 2018, will be remaining in prison for a long, long time.
In a decision issued Wednesday, the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld convictions of murder and attempted murder as well as the 170-year-sentence handed down to Johnson, denying the majority of his appeal.
The court only agreed with one minor section of Johnson's five-point appeal, remanding the case back to Noble County for an evidentiary hearing regarding whether restitution is due to Riverside Villa Apartments and, if so, how much.
Johnson was convicted at a jury trial in December on two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder and one count of attempted murder for his role in a March 5, 2018, shooting at the Ligonier apartment complex.
Johnson drove from Fort Wayne to Ligonier that evening in an attempt to retrieve a black Prada purse he had given to his girlfriend, Kyra Frost, as a present. The purse had been in his car earlier in the day when it was being used by Tiffani Cox, who was in Ligonier to deal drugs and visit friends, but was removed from the vehicle.
Once arriving at the first-floor apartment at the Riverside Villa Apartments, Johnson barged into the apartment with Cox and Frost. Based on testimony at his trial, in a scene that unfolded in less than a minute, Johnson hoisted his handgun into the air and demanded the purse.
A man in the apartment, Justin Adams, exited a bedroom and bolted for the back door. He jumped a fence on the enclosed porch and made it down to a lower-level sidewalk and was running away when Johnson shot him in the back from the apartment's back door, killing him.
Johnson then turned back inside and shot Amanda Feldstein in the back of the head, killing her, then fired again at another woman, Amberly Brown, who was standing in the kitchen area, narrowly missing her.
Johnson fled the apartment with the two women. After getting lost in rural Noble, LaGrange and Elkhart counties, they stopped at a gas station in Middlebury before finding their way back to U.S. 20. While passing through LaGrange, a town police officer spotted Johnson's vehicle and initiated a high-speed pursuit that stretched into Steuben County, where Johnson's tires were deflated by Stop Sticks. After rolling his vehicle into a yard, he got out and attempted to run away before being apprehended by officers.
Cox pleaded guilty to charges of aiding in attempted armed robbery and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Frost pleaded guilty this spring to two counts of aiding a criminal, and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5.
After being convicted at trial, Johnson appealed the case, arguing five points including whether the court erred in allowing testimony from an Indiana State Police crime scene investigator, whether jurors erred in convicting him of murder, whether the length of his sentence was inappropriate, whether he was correctly found to be a habitual offender and whether restitution he was ordered to pay to Riverside Villas was appropriate.
The three-member appeals panel unanimously affirmed all of the matters except for restitution.
Judge L. Mark Bailey authored the opinion, which was concurred with by judges Edward W. Najam Jr. and Melissa S. May.
In the first matter, whether the court should have struck testimony by Indiana State Police investigator Michael Biggs, the appeals judges determined Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Robert Kirsch was within his discretion to allow the testimony.
Defense attorneys raised a heated objection at trial over Biggs, who referred to handwritten notes about the case while on the stand. The notes were taken the night of the shooting investigation, but were not part of discovery materials given to defense counsel as part of trial prep.
After talking the matter out, Biggs explained the information in his notes were later included in his full report, which was part of discovery materials. At trial, Kirsch overruled objections and allowed Biggs' testimony to stand.
The appeals panel ruled that the state did not deliberately omit the materials and that defense attorneys had adequate opportunities to review the materials and cross examine the witness.
"The State disputes its discovery obligations extended to Biggs’s handwritten notes. Nevertheless, assuming arguendo the notes fell within the State’s discovery obligations, Johnson has failed to demonstrate the State engaged in deliberate or reprehensible conduct that prejudiced him," Bailey wrote.
Johnson's appeal also raised issue with whether Biggs was qualified to provide testimony about ballistic issues in the case, after acknowledging that he was not a ballistics expert.
Despite that acknowledgment, the appeals court found that Biggs did have reasonable expertise in his examination of the crime scene to make logical conclusions about what had occurred.
"Here, Biggs was familiar with the layout of the crime scene, with knowledge about the locations of the victims and the recovered bullets. He also observed the wounds. Evidence Rule 701 permits Biggs to opine about matters rationally related to these kinds of perceptions, including the number of gunshots and the location of the shooter. We are not persuaded the court abused its discretion by admitting the testimony," Bailey wrote.
On the issue of whether Johnson's convictions for murder were appropriate, the appeals panel rejected a continuing argument that Johnson was acting under "sudden heat," a state of anger, rage or terror that caused his decision-making to be impaired and therefore make him guilty of manslaughter, not murder.
That argument made the basis of Johnson's defense at trial, where attorneys attempted to paint a picture of a rapidly occurring, chaotic scene in a small apartment that had caused Johnson to react with violence.
The court pointed to multiple points of evidence that would reasonably lead a jury to decide that Johnson had knowingly and intentionally killed the two victims.
"However, it is undisputed Johnson became angry about a purse. Even after a relatively long drive afforded Johnson an opportunity to gather his thoughts, he rushed into the apartment and brandished a gun. It was Johnson who created a chaotic atmosphere. Moreover, even if Johnson was startled when Adams emerged from a bedroom, there was evidence Johnson followed Adams outside of the apartment. Enough time passed for Adams to plead for his life and leap over a railing. There was evidence Johnson fired two shots at Adams, shooting him in the back when Adams was a considerable distance away and posed no threat to Johnson. Moreover, Johnson did not stop there. He turned his attention to those inside the apartment, shooting a crouching Feldstein in the back of her head, then firing the gun at Brown," the decision states.
Next up, the court affirmed that no violation occurred when the judge determined Johnson to be a habitual offender, opening him up to a sentencing enhancement.
The appeal argued that prosecutors failed to provide adequate evidence to prove Johnson was the same person who committed past crimes referenced in the determination. One Fort Wayne detective stated he did not remember Johnson personally, but that he was able to identify via a photograph.
The appellate panel agreed that information including Social Security number, fingerprints and physical description helped support that the Michael Johnson is court was the same as the Michael Johnson referenced in the past convictions.
With the convictions and the habitual offender status upheld, the appeals court then backed the trial court's decision to deliver the large 170-year sentence to Johnson. The appeals panel found little redeeming in his character and behavior or in the severity of the crimes to justify reducing the sentence.
His appeal sought the have the court reduce his sentence by 100 years to 70 years.
"Johnson was on parole when he used methamphetamine, armed himself, committed these crimes, and evaded law enforcement during a dangerous, high-speed chase," Bailey wrote. "The circumstances of the crimes and the flight thereafter — including leaving Feldstein to die and running past Adams’s body — do not reflect well on Johnson’s character.
"We are not persuaded of exceptional circumstances that would warrant disturbing the decision of the trial court. We conclude the sentence is not inappropriate," Bailey concluded on the point.
The only section of the appeal where Johnson landed argument with the appellate court was on the restitution, where he argued prosecutors failed to provide evidence supporting a $2,413.71 restitution order to Riverside Villa Apartments.
The cash amount was presented as payment to the apartment complex to repair damage caused during the March 5 incident.
Although the sentencing memorandum stated the amount was reflected in an attached appendix, no such documentation was attached. In anticipation that the appeals court would overturn the restitution order, the state had requested the matter be sent back to court for a hearing to correct the error, to which the appeals judges agreed.
"We conclude there is insufficient evidence supporting the amount of restitution, and we therefore reverse the restitution order. Anticipating possible reversal, the State asks that we remand for a new restitution hearing — a practice endorsed by the Indiana Supreme Court," the decision states. "Therefore, we remand solely for an evidentiary hearing on the issue of restitution."
