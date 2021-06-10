LIGONIER —These eighth grade students are recognized for their academic achievement during their middle school years in grade 5 through 8 with Presidential Academic Excellance Awards:
All A’s: Brenda Miller
All A’s and B’s: Devon Bartlett, Mia Becker, Ava Bish, Drew Burns, Makayla Castro, Lukas Clark, Teegan Clouse, Andrew Doege, Jordan Eash, Lydia Gow, Destiny Halsey, Miah Hilbish, Leah Kathary, Isaac Mast, Lukas Petersen, Alyssa Stanley, Silvia Venturi and Riely Villalobos
