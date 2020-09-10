LIGONIER — It pays off to do good, and right now, Ligonier may stand to benefit in a big way when they take care of the Elkhart River.
Recently, Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel announced the city would cooperate with the Elkhart River Restoration Association (ERRA) in applying for a grant that would be used to improve the watershed’s quality and quantity.
The grant, ERRA President Nancy Brown said, is funded by the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and filtered to local waters system nonprofits through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).
Essentially, what that alphabet soup of agencies means is the federal government is willing to give money to protect vital waters in northeast Indiana — that is, if local communities earn it.
This grant, which aligns with funding measures set forth in the Federal Clean Water Act Section 319, requires a 40% match from the communities wanting funding.
However, that match can be either cash or in-kind, the latter of which Ligonier and the ERRA are eyeing more.
In-kind grant funding, in this instance, means that instead of putting up a chunk of cash as a match, communities along the Elkhart River can document work they do for the river’s health, which is translated into a dollar amount.
For example, when Ligonier Water Superintendent Jeff Boyle runs a test on the Elkhart River’s waters, $1,000 can be added to the ERRA’s grant application match.
Helping out with this grant application is beneficial to both Ligonier and everyone downstream of the city, Boyle said.
“It’s important to us because the river is a major asset to the city,” Boyle said.
The Elkhart River will continue to be crucial to Ligonier’s growth, too, in part because of the trail project and new riverwalk, and because buildings like the new fire station are being built close to the banks.
Brown said growing up just northwest of Ligonier, it’s important to see her hometown work towards and benefit from the grant.
“It’s near and dear to my heart,” Brown said.
A major issue Brown said the grant will help solve is flooding throughout the watershed. A change in details of the funding have made this possible, because before, the funding could only be put into water quality.
Now, water quantity is added into the mix.
“If we write this grant right, and we show that flooding is a major concern, that flooding is a major part of this watershed,” Brown said, “we’ll all win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.