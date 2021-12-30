LIGONIER — The Team Schlem 5K and 1 Mile races took place Dec. 18 at West Noble Primary School in memory of West Noble teacher and coach Charles Schlemmer.
Schlemmer was killed by a drunk driver in August 2019 while on a bicycle training ride. The races were established to benefit the Schlemmer family and remember the coach. Here are the results:
Team Schlem 5K
Male Overall winner: Grant Flora, 00:16:19.72
Female Overall: Yvette Rojas, 00:18:10.70
Male Master: Mike Flora, 00:17:41.41
Female Master: Petrana Petkova, 00:20:13.22
Male Grand Master: Brian Shepherd, 00:17:56.48
Female Grand Master: Connie Gordon, 00:27:45.67
Male Senior Master: Ruben Falcon, 00:21:24.26
Female Senior Master: Valerie Schaefer, 00:36:32.13
Female 12 and Younger: Alayna Bruckner, 00:21:00.43; Alivia Bruckner.
Male 13-19: Nathan Mast, 00:19:35.31; Nathan Troxel
Male 20-29: Abraham Longoria, 00:17:14.46; Aaron Mast and Austin Jameson.
Male 30-39: Elias Rojas, 00:17:38.94; Jeff Wysong and Ty Alles.
Female 30-39: Stephanie Burkholder, 00:21:32.39; Laura Shearer and Angie Bontrager.
Male 40-49: Frank Pizana, 00:17:49.03; Timothy Bruckner and Todd Brown.
Female 40-49: Angela Bruckner, 00:26:30.36; Andrea Eggleston and Sandra Tom.
Male 50-59: Rogelio Pena, 00:23:44.41
Male 60 and Older: White Wolf Kelly, 00:32:41.37; Mike Schlemmer
Female 60 and older: Morning Sun Kelly, 00:45:11.25; Cyndi Schlemmer
Team Schlem 1 Mile Race
Isaac Campos was the overall male winner with a time of 00:05:03.88, followed by Isaiah Lowe and Isaac Silva. Other male runners were Deon Bartlett, Xavier Hofmeister, Caleb Petersen, Grayson Ruch, River Bieberich, Daniel Trinklein, Alonso Murrilo, Colton Kline, Braxten Kurtz, Xadrian Hofmeister, Isaac Flora, Micah Lowe, Nolan Troxel, Isaac Kline, Preston Ruch, Xavi Hofmeister, Liam Kurtz, Ellis Blotkamp, Xzedus Hofmeister, Phillip Wyson, Zach Vandertuin, Tyler Pfernere, Isaac Sheeley, JJ Hardesty and Joey Jacobs.
Kristina Petkova was the overall female winner in the 1 Mile with a time of 00:06:11.65, followed by Maryana Troxel and Monet Bieberich. Other female runners were Adelle Replogle, Kayla Replogle, Remington Yoder, Lucy Replogle, Brittany Blotkamp, Laura Shearer, Reese Blotkamp, Angie Bontrager, Christy Hofmeister, Joanna Hess, Cait Schlemmer, Konnar Jameson, Kayla Peterson, Madeline Sheeley and Mary Willis.
