LIGONIER — Once again, Ligonier was passed over in its attempt to get a $480,000 state grant to help pay for ongoing sewer separation work.
Last week, the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced grant award to 17 communities seeking community block grants totaling $10.5 million, but Ligonier was not on that list.
East-side neighbor Kendallville was one of the recipients, getting a $600,000 grant for streetscape work. It was Kendallville's sixth time applying for that grant.
As for Ligonier, the west-side city is once again on the outside looking in, as its stormwater project was not funded for the third time in a row.
“I’m very, very disappointed. We had spent a lot of time trying to work on our application, and everybody worked really hard,” Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel said.
Ligonier was seeking $480,000 to continue stormwater and sewer separation work in the city. By creating separate inlets and lines for stormwater, the city is aiming to reduce the amount of clear water being sent to and treated at the wastewater treatment plant.
“We’ll review it, and we’ll figure out where we need to make changes,” Fisel said.
Reducing the flow would reduce the city’s cost, since Ligonier would not be wasting energy and chemicals treating generally clean rain water.
This time around, OCRA chose to only fund two stormwater projects, each for $600,000.
In other categories, OCRA funded three public facilities grants and nine wastewater drinking water program applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.