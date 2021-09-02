LIGONIER — Ligonier Public Library will feature a display, “September 11: 20 Years Later,” that opens Saturday, Sept. 11, and remains on view during the month.
Also on display in the lobby will be 2,958 paper butterflies, representing the lives lost in the terrorist attacks. Five butterflies will be marked with the Hoosier flag, representing the five people from Indiana who died that day.
A Community Conversation will take place Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m. to discuss Ligonier’s assets and what makes the community strong.
