CROMWELL — The Cromwell town council will take steps to dissolve a Tax Incremental Financing district, commonly called TIF, because the district spends more money that it generates.
The town council met in special session Monday, Dec. 23, at 5:30 p.m. to approve the ordinance to dissolve the TIF and wrap up final budget details. Town attorney Jay Rigdon said the dissolution of a TIF district is “not a common process” and that he had to do research into the requirements.
Council member DeVon Miller said goodbye at his final meeting, as he is retiring. Clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley presented him with an engraved acrylic paperweight in honor of his service.
Miller said he enjoyed his time on the council and felt much was accomplished. He advised his young colleagues to continue to work on an asset management plan, maintaining and upgrading infrastructure such as Senior Way and lateral streets and alleys. He urged them to establish a secure storage area for town records and police evidence in the lower level of the town hall, which was once a Lake City bank building. And finally, he asked them to plan to buy a self-contained leaf vacuum machine within the next two years for efficient use of town employees’ time and resources.
In other business, Josh Koontz of Astbury Sewer said the town will need to negotiate a contract with a nearby landowner to dispose of sludge to renew its land applicator permit in 2020.
The permit is good for 10 years, allowing sludge to be applied to land that is bare of with a cover crop. Koontz said bagging the sludge in 25,000-gallon bags is an alternative, but there is still a disposal fee. Rigdon will draft a contract to present to the landowner, who was not identified.
Koontz presented a laundry list of maintenance and repairs to the sewer system. The council approved his requests to buy a metered pump and two barrels of ferris to settle sludge more quickly. The pump sits on the barrels to measure the amount of ferris used.
The council also approved the purchase of rubber parts for the skimmer arms on the clarifiers in the sewer plant.
Aaron Tricker of the street and water department said he had received a copy of a letter from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on items that required correction. The council had planned to approve the response letter Dec. 23 at the special meeting.
