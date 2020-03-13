Due to continuing concerns about coronavirus and public health, and following new guidance from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb about public events, additional area events have been canceled or postponed.
Here's information about local events we've been informed about on Friday:
Big Brothers Big Sisters School Buddies program — Suspended
Local volunteers who take part in the School Buddies lunch program through Big Brothers Big Sisters are being told not to visit their Littles at school until the organization has a chance to re-evaluate after spring break.
Bigs can stay in contact with their youth matches via the pen pal program by submitted letters through Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will then be relayed to Littles at school.
Gaslight Playhouse Murder Mystery and Spring Break Children's Workshop — Postponed
"Murder at the Juice Joint," a murder-mystery fundraiser was set for March 20 at the McCray Mansion in Kendallville. The spring break workshop, "Introduction to Theater," was scheduled for March 27.
Both events will be postponed until May. The community theater board of directors will announce future dates as they are determined.
Churubusco Rotary auction and dinner — Postponed
Chuck Jones from the Churubusco Rotary Club announced Thursday the club's annual auction and dinner, originally scheduled for March 17, will be postponed.
"We will reschedule hopefully when all of this gets over," he said.
There are multiple items ready to be auctioned for the club's annual fundraiser. Money from the auction funds various community projects and scholarships for local students.
Maple Syrup Day, sponsored by the LaGrange County Parks Department — Canceled.
The annual event, scheduled this year for Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, was canceled. Typically, the event draws several thousand people over a weekend. LaGrange County Commissioner Larry Miller said county officials will look to reschedule the event later this spring if conditions improve.
Noble County Community Concert, "Heartland Sings Karaoke" — Postponed
The Noble County Community Concert Association has postponed a concert, scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, in the Cole Auditorium at East Noble High School due to the closing of the auditorium. The new date will be announced when it is confirmed.
