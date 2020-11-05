LIGONIER — Two classes at West Noble Primary School have been sent home today to quarantine after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Principal Brian Shepherd said the school remains open and is following health department guidelines and protocols.
The staff member experienced COVID-19 symptoms while the school was on fall break, Shepherd said. The staff member had a COVID-19 test and received positive results this morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.