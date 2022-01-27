Shiloh Baptist hosts bluegras musicians
LIGONIER — A Bluegrass Gospel Jam will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Shiloh Baptist Church, 709 Johnson St.
Everyone is welcome to the open-mic event. Carry-in food will be served. Call Pastor Jimmy or Kathy at 221-0003 for more information.
