CROMWELL — A Programmable Logic Controller, known as a PLC, at Cromwell’s water treatment plant has been repaired enough to continue to function as the town’s water rehabilitation project gets underway.
The PLC is the “brain” of the water plant and essential to its operations. The part failed in July, even as the town is gearing up for a $2.1 million project to upgrade the water plant and rehab the water tower.
That news was part of the water, sewer and street report from Josh Koontz of Astbury, the town’s utilities manager, at Tuesday’s council meeting. He also reported that a water leak near the Sparta Township fire station had been repaired.
A manhole near the Stone Ridge Mobile Home Park continues to require cleaning every two weeks because of prohibited items being flushed into the sewer system.
Koontz said that he’s begun inspections for illegal sump pump connections to the town’s sewer system, beginning near a lift station on Orange Street. He has done three inspections so far.
New street signs have been installed on Baker and Fourth streets.
Council members Jerry Pauley, Tiffanie Gudakunst and Cheryl Watts gave a greenlight to Koontz’s request to replace the furnace and air conditioning at the wastewater plant outside of town. The estimate cost is $9,045.
Casey Erwin of DLZ, the town’s engineering firm, said the pre-construction meeting for the town’s water rehabilitation project will take place within a week, then documents will be signed with the contractors, Kirk Brothers of Findlay, Ohio, and Seven Brothers of Michigan.
Erwin said construction at the water treatment plant could begin in September or October.
Gudakunst said Cromwell Days will be held Sept. 23-24, with family activities in the town park on Friday and the parade and entertainment downtown on Saturday. Steel Rail Band will play Saturday.
Pauley then asked town marshal Mike Hatfield to send letters to residents who are in violation of the town’s nuisance ordinance for tall grass, weeds and junk. The enforcement letters will notify residents to get into compliance with the ordinance before Cromwell Days.
Hatfield will also check with Moonraker Pub owner Steve Kelly on the repair status of a damaged wall on the building’s south end. Pauley would like to see that wall repaired before the festival, too.
The September council meeting has been rescheduled for the fourth Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5:30 p.m. instead of the regular third Tuesday.
