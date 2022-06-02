LIGONIER — In 2018, before the coronavirus pandemic struck, Noble County had 8% of its 18,090 households living in poverty.
Another 26% of the county’s households were living as ALICE households — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. With few resources and limited income even while working, these households were struggling just above federal poverty guidelines but were ineligible for the assistance available those in poverty.
By 2021, ALICE households grew to 42% of Noble County’s households. Of those, 60% had lost income, 17% had been forced to quit a job due to child care issues and 68% had no Rainy Day resources to fall back on.
Denise Landers, regional developmental coordinator for Crossroads United Wayne of Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble Counties, shared information with Ligonier Chamber members May 17 on how her non-profit organization is helping to sustain families living in poverty or near-poverty.
Landers, of Pretty Lake in LaGrange County, joined Crossroads in August 2021 when previous executive director Debi Pfaffenberger retired. Landers had majored in gerontology in college and worked in health care for 30 years. She knew Crossroads Untie Way would give her an opportunity to serve her neighbors in LaGrange and Noble counties. She has an office at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville.
The merger on Jan. 1, 2021, of United Way of Noble County with Crossroads United Way has regional benefits with more partners and resources. Crossroads United Way focuses on health, education and financial literacy programs.
“It created a bolder, stronger United Way, with more opportunities to multiply our money,” Landers said.
That said, Landers stressed that all funds raised in workplace campaigns in Noble County remain in Noble County.
As an organization, United Way is 130 years old and operates in 40 countries. the organization is often a game-changer, Landers said, raising funds, solving problems and investing only in financially solvent programs that fulfill the mission.
Here at home, the Lilly Endowment matches all campaign funds raised, dollar for dollar, effectively leveraging the money and its effect in the community.
“For every dollar raised, $4 goes into the community,” Landers said.
United Way pioneered the concept of a Community Chest in Denver, Colorado, to help those in need, Landers said. The idea was popular enough to be immortalized in the Monopoly Game.
Another United Way program, the 211 help line, has evolved into a state program, Landers said. The line gets 300 calls a month, with housing, medical assistance and child care as the top inquiries.
Other United Way programs are a prescription card for seniors, Thrive United to helps struggling families meet financial goals using Dave Ramsey’s financial principles, and mental health resources for issues created by the pandemic.
Read United is a program where volunteers read books aloud to children in kindergarten through second grade. Eat United targets emergency funds for food pantries.
Landers said Crossroads United Way celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2022. A large party will take place at the Elkhart County Fair in July in lieu of an awards banquet, People are encourages to celebrate “100 Days of Living United” from June 6 through Sept. 14 by performing acts of service or kindness, or doing good deeds.
A list of 100 suggestions for ways to Live United is on Crossroads’ website, www.crossroadsuw.org. Those who take the challenge should take photos, shoot a video or write a post about their activities, use the hashtag #LIVEKINDLIVEUNITED, tag Crossroads United Way, and post to social media.
The less tech-savvy do-gooders may email elamj@crossroadsuw.org to share their acts of service, and Crossroads will share them on its social media.
Noble County’s “Power of the Purse” is scheduled for Nov. 3 at the Community Learning Center from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event benefits programs for women and children in Noble County. Tickets are $30 each and go on sale Aug. 1.
For information or to become a “Power of the Purse” sponsor, contact Landers at 260-993-2179 or email her at landersd@crossroadsuw.org.
