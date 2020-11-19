CROMWELL — Cromwell will pursue a grant next year from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to tackle the host of problems in its water and wastewater systems.
The town’s engineer, Casey Erwin of the DLZ, reported to the council Tuesday night on his initial research into applying for an infrastructure grant for repairs to the water tower, the wells and pumps in both plants.
Erwin said he spoke with Matt Brinkman of Region 3-A Development & Regional Planning Commission. The town council has two options: apply for a smaller grant amount to make prioritized repairs; or apply for a larger grant amount for a big project that fixes the major problems and makes both systems operational into the future.
In other business, Josh Koontz of Astbury, the town’s utilities manager, reminded residents and businesses to clean their grease traps at least once a year.
Koontz also said a company contracted to do repairs on the water plant has repeatedly missed the deadline for the work to be completed. Koontz will send a list of work that hasn’t been done to town attorney Jay Rigdon for further action.
In a related issue, the council changed its policy on flat-rate water billing currently being used by the fire department and several churches. Koontz noted that the Noble County Public Library-Cromwell Branch recently got a new meter, so the branch will switch to actual meter readings for usage rather than a base rate. Council president Jerry Pauley said five meters have been ordered for replacement in 2021.
