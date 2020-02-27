LIGONIER — A forecast of up to 4 inches of snow didn’t stop the Ligonier board of works from meeting while flurries continued to fall.
On Wednesday morning, department heads continued to bring quotes and contracts to the board for approval.
The first of these was a UTV for the parks department. Travis Brimhall, park director, said he was looking at a Kawasaki more built to handle work instead of sport.
“It would have been handy this morning,” Brimhall said.
The board approved the purchase for that UTV, which was allocated for in the capital plan.
A proposed contract for cleaning the water tower also came to the meeting. Water Superintendent Jeff Boyle was absent, but he sent City Engineer Rick Pharis items to discuss in his stead.
Since the cleaning hadn’t happened for a while, the city has no cleaning company they regularly do business with. So, the contract presented was new.
Boyle provided that he trusted the contract.
“My understanding was Jeff was comfortable with things,” City Attorney Steve Clouse said.
The board unanimously approved the contract with the tank cleaning company.
“Now we can get started,” Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel said. “I know this has been on (Boyle’s) radar for a long time.”
The board also asked Street Superintendent Mike Burdette about placing a storage building for the Marshmallow Festival in Woodlawn Park, as festival president Margarita White had asked in a previous council meeting.
Burdette said, despite concerns over drainage in the park in the council meeting, building the 40-by-42-foot strucure would work there.
“The back corner of the lot there would be fine,” Burdette said.
Brimhall also told the board that Grow Train donated about $1,250 worth of parts for backboards in the Recreation Center.
“We can start tearing those down and start doing some much-needed maintenance,” Brimhall said.
The next Ligonier board of works meeting is at 10 a.m. on March 11 at city hall.
