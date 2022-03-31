LIGONIER — Major work on West Noble Middle School and some asphalt paving could be the proposed projects that will happen this year if the West Noble school board can work out the financial details for a general obligation bond, first mortgage bond, or a combination of both.
A general obligation bond could pay for the remaining cost of a roof replacement on West Noble Middle School that is mostly funded by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) dollars already received by West Noble, said Superintendent Galen Mast.
Other projects that could be done include sealing of the exterior of the middle school building, and repair and paving of parking lots that date back to 2002.
Director of Finance Barbara Fought gave board members updated information on a March 14 presentation from Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors on financing options. Law firm Ice Miller provided a timeline for the legal benchmarks that would have to be met for a general obligation bond and a first mortgage bond. The benchmarks are different for each type of bond.
Board member Dave Peterson questioned why the district is working with Baker Tilly instead of local banks for advice about bond options.
“Baker Tilly ensures that the district stays within legal requirements,” Fought replied. “All companies have to follow Indiana code but they may have different philosophies.”
West Noble will buy new classroom projectors, desktop computers used by staff, keyboard-mouse combination kits, and Chromebook chargers with its spring application for a Technology Common School Loan, which the board approved.
Information Technology Director Michael Burke said his practice has been to replace student Chromebooks in the fall application for the loan, and use the spring application to replace other devices and hardware.
The board approved curricular materials adoption for West Noble High School for Italian I, Peer Tutoring, Digital Media, Probability and Statistics, Adult Roles and Responsibilities, and Introduction to Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics. Mast said the goal is to create plenty of electives for freshmen to choose for their schedules.
In other business, the board approved these personnel changes:
Leaves: Jennifer Duncan, elementary school, effective May 6 to the end of the school year.
Service agreements: Brenda Custer, Danielle Sitts and Mike Weimer, extended contracts for 10 days; Amy Stoner, Sonya Landeros, Maria Garcia and Martha Hedges, kindergarten round-up for 5 ½ hours each; Julia Petersen, kindergarten round-up for 3 1/2 hours; and Vicki Coats, kindergarten round-up for 2 hours.
Other: Amy Boggs, primary school [program assistant from instructional assistant; and Steven Murillo, high school program assistant from instructional assistant.
