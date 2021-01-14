LIGONIER — Two-term member Joe Hutsell will lead the West Noble school board for 2021, chosen as president by his fellow board members at Monday night’s reorganization meeting.
“I appreciate the vote of confidence,” Hutsell said after the meeting. “But the board makes decisions as a whole board.”
Hutsell complimented outgoing president Travis Stohlman for his steady leadership in his two years of service as an officer. Hutsell praised his colleagues on the board for their willingness to work together for the benefit of the school district, even when they don’t agree on every issue.
Hutsell is a detective with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department. He joined the board in 2015.
John Schwartz was tapped as the board’s vice president. Dave Peterson will serve as board secretary.
New board member Paul Fought, who took his oath of office in December, joined the meeting by phone. He replaced Kathy Hagen, the lone woman on the board. She did not seek re-election.
Board member Joe Saggars was sworn in for his first full term as an elected official after fulfilling the unexpired term of former board member Joshua Vargas.
Superintendent Galen Mast said students had a good start back to school Jan. 4 after a holiday break. He praised the staff’s ongoing effort to keep schools open for in-person classes.
“It’s rough on kids who are virtual (learners),” he said. “They miss that connection” with friends and teachers.
In other business, treasurer Barbara Fought took the board through a review of financial funds and purposes. She said the state had certified the 2021 budget as it was presented to the board. She noted that the 2021 tax rate of $1.13 per $100 of assessed evaluation was 5 ½ cents less than last year’s rate because the district’s assessed evaluation had increased.
In personnel changes, the board approve the resignations of Brandy Pizana, a primary school instructional assistant, effective Dec. 18; and Alondra Campos, a primary school instructional assistant, effective Jan. 18.
Pamela Baker was hired as a temporary teacher for the high school for about 50 days at $203.80 per day.
Service agreements were approved for Alayna Fulkerson, middle school seventh-grade girls basketball coach, $1,813; Krista Custer, middle school eight-grade girls basketball coach, $1,813; Audree Ritchie, middle school head gymnastics coach, $1,211; Courtney Miller, middle school assistant gymnastics coach, $826; Tom Marsh, middle school head wrestling coach, $1,292; Tony Swank, middle school assistant wrestling coach, $826; and Lynlee (Patrick) Howard, high school assistant gymnastics coach, $1,211.
Wes Weimer was approves as a volunteer middle school assistant wrestling coach.
