ALBION — If the family of longtime West Noble coach Chuck Schlemmer decides to take him off life support, criminal charges against the man accused of hitting him with a truck wouldn't change.
Schlemmer's daughter posted to Facebook Monday that the family is exploring organ donation as they consider whether to take her father off a ventilator.
If Schlemmer were to pass, either due to complications from his injuries or a decision by the family to end life support, criminal charges filed against Ryan Gravit, 45, of LaGrange, wouldn't change.
Gravit is charged with a Level 3 felony count of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, and a Level 4 felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury with a prior conviction in the last five years.
Police allege that Gravit was driving a U-Haul truck while intoxicated, when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck Schlemmer on his bicycle head-on. The collision occurred on River Road near Ligonier on Friday afternoon.
After striking the bicycle, Gravit allegedly drove away from the scene to Riverside Villa Apartments in Ligonier. A firefighter responding to the accident spotted the damaged U-Haul and followed it, where police then arrested Gravit.
A blood test showed Gravit had a blood-alcohol content of .27%, more than three times over the legal limit of .08%, according to court documents.
Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said his office has been in contact with the family as they work through this tough time.
"My office has been in touch with the family and we are heartbroken," Mowery said.
Although the family is in the process of making tough decisions, Mowery said the charges filed against Gravit would not change even if Schlemmer passes from his injuries.
"The State has filed charges appropriate to the defendant’s alleged abhorrent behavior," Mowery said. "As such, the charges may be amended, but the level of the offenses will not change based upon the victim’s passing.
"Indiana law provides that a person who operates while intoxicated and causes serious bodily injury may be charged with an F5 felony, which may be enhanced to a (Level 4) if the defendant has a prior. Mr. Gravit’s criminal history shows a prior conviction and therefore this is one of the counts currently filed. If the victim dies as a result, the defendant may be charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, which is a (Level 4) felony and there is no enhancement to this crime for a prior offense," Mowery explained.
"The leaving the scene offense is similar. Indiana law provides that a defendant may be charged with leaving the scene as a Level 3 felony if they leave the scene while or after committing operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury or death. The State has filed this charge as well. Once again, the level of the charge would not change if the State alleges the death of the victim," Mowery said.
If Schlemmer were to die from his injuries, the state may amend the charges to reflect the facts of the case, but the charge levels and potential penalties would remain the same.
A Level 3 felony is punishable by between three and 16 years in prison. A Level 4 felony carries penalties of two to 12 years prison.
