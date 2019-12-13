KENDALLVILLE — It's bell ringing season! This year, PULSE has decided to have an internal competition between schools — who can raise the most money in one day?
PULSE members are participating in the Red Kettle drive Take A Day Challenge.
Each school must beat last year's total of $999.28. The school(s) that raise more than this get to "pie" the PULSE navigators (adult supervisors) at a future meeting.
If the goal isn't met, the navigators will get to "pie" PULSE members.
Come support PULSE this Saturday, Dec. 14 at the following locations:
West Noble: Owen's Market in Ligonier from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
East Noble: Walmart in Kendallville from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Central Noble: Doc's Hardware from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
