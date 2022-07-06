LIGONIER — Saturday is the deadline for buying tickets in advance for the second annual Pasta Night, a drive-through event to be held July 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Crosswalk building at Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road.
Pasta Night tickets are $15 per person. Contact Sue at 574-518-0190 or Cindy at 260-894-1020 to buy tickets or make a donation. Community Mission Alliance, formerly Community Mission Auction, is the event sponsor.
Ticket holders will have a choice of beef and noodles or chicken and noodles, served with mashed potatoes, green beans, a brownie and water.
This year Pasta Night proceeds will be split between Noble House in Albion, a shelter for women and children, and the Milford Food Bank.
The chef team of Bre Whitney, and Zach and Victoria Becker will prepare the meal. Bre is the granddaughter of long-time CMA board member and mission supporter Charlie Tapp.
