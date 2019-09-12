LIGONIER — The board of works saw that trash pickup would run just as normal this week.
At its Wednesday morning meeting, the board extended the contract of Republic Services with the city to conduct trash pickup.
Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn asked an additional question of a Republic Services representative at the meeting, wondering how replacing trash cans was operating.
The representative said citizens should be able to get trash cans replaced quickly now, and internally, the company has been working on repairing broken trash cans instead of getting new ones outright.
In other business, Ligonier Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin said a groundbreaking held Tuesday at the upcoming Park Meadow subdivision was successful.
“I think it’s a big shot in the arm for Ligonier to open up some housing here,” Franklin said.
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel, who was also at the groundbreaking, encouraged people to see the development, which is on Union Street just west of Kenney Park.
“If you haven’t been out there, drive by,” Fisel said.
