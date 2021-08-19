Aug. 21 — Ice Cream Social, noon to 4 p.m., Richville United Methodist Church, 11009 C.R. 50, Ligonier. Indiana State Police demonstration, noon; illusionist Kevin Long, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 — Sam Lane Piano Concert, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Cromwell United Methodist Church, 116 Orange St. Ice cream and cookies served at 2 p.m.
Aug. 23 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Aug. 23 — Ligonier City Hall, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Aug. 25 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Aug. 28 — Recycle for a Reason, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ligonier Evangelical Church. Metal, aluminum, steel and copper; no electronics. Proceeds to Turning Point.
Sept. 3-6 — 30th annual Ligonier Marshmallow Festival, downtown Ligonier
Sept. 8 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall; Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
Sept. 13 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Sept. 20 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Sept. 22 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Sept. 27 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
