CROMWELL — Cromwell will be a golf cart-friendly town, but at least one resident was not thrilled about that.
Cromwell town council members Jerry Pauley, Tiffanie Gudakunst and Cheryl Watts passed a Golf Cart Operation Ordinance, introduced at the April meeting.
That didn’t please Cromwell resident DeVon Miller, who attends most council meetings. He said he was flatly opposed to golf carts on the town’s streets.
The ordinance applies only to golf carts and does not include ATVs, utility vehicles or other off-road vehicles.
Golf carts must be marked with a triangular slow-moving vehicle sign or red or amber flashing lights, which is state law. Golf carts may only be used in town during daylight hours, sunrise to sunset.
The ordinance permits Cromwell residents with a valid driver’s license to operate a golf cart on the town’s streets, excluding Jefferson Street (S.R.5). Golf carts may cross S.R.5 at a 90-degree angle, but may not be driven on the state road.
Golf carts will be limited to the driver and five passengers, who must be properly seated at all times. All passengers must remain inside the perimeter of the golf cart. No children younger than age 2 are permitted as passengers on a golf cart.
Council member Cheryl Watts questioned the age restriction. Town attorney Jay Rigdon said the rule is a safety measure to comply with state law. Car seats for infants, toddlers and children, required by state law, can’t be properly installed in a golf cart.
Violations of the golf cart ordinance carry a fine of up to $50 per violation. Each day that a golf cart is operated in violation of the ordinance is a separate violation.
Town marshal Mike Hatfield didn’t comment on enforcement of the new ordinance.
In other business, engineer Casey Erwin said bids on the water rehabilitation project will be opened May 26 at 6 p.m. at the town hall, then taken under advisement. A rate plan will be introduced at a special meeting May 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the town hall.
Marshal Hatfield reported he had issued grass height violations, which will expire this week. Junk and nuisance violations will be issued this week, just ahead of the town’s annual Clean Up Day Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the town park.
The council approved two utilities credits, $147.44 for a sewer bill and $187.40 for billing error.
The town hall parking lot will be repaired at a cost of $3,447.82 to fill major cracks, seal the surface and restripe the parking spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.