Library opens doors for job fair
LIGONIER — Ligonier Public Library will host a job fair in April to showcasebusinesses and industries in the community and “find a way for a brighter future.”
The job is fair is Monday, April 4, Wednesday, April 6, and Friday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the library, 300 S. Main St. Call 260-894-4511 for more information.
Lions Club plans Spring Fling
CROMWELL — The Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club will have a Spring Fling Bingo party on April 8 at the Cromwell Community Center from 6 p.m. until 8:30 pm. Food will be served, starting at 6 p.m., with Bingo starting at 6:30 pm.
