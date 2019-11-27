We’re well into the holiday quarter of the year, with Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas in quick succession. Time seemed to drag between each celebration when I was a kid. It took forever to get from Halloween to days off school for Thanksgiving and Christmas vacation.
Now the time speeds by — I barely have the turkey out of the oven for Thanksgiving when I’m scrambling to do last-minute wrapping before Santa comes.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday don’t count as legitimate holidays because they’re made-up fiction, manufactured by retailers as an ode to crass consumerism. As a jaded journalist, I can already tell you the sequence of Black Friday “news” (I use the term loosely here):
October: Stores are already advertising what “deals” they’ll have for Black Friday, and you can go online to order them right now.
November: Black Friday pre-game. Numerous stories will speculate on what the coming holiday shopping season will be like and what this year’s gotta-have toy will be. Lists begin to circulate on which stores are honoring Thanksgiving and which are yielding to Black Friday creep into Thursday. Retailers predict that holiday shopping will set record highs because if they keep repeating it, shoppers will believe it. The month ends with game-day chaos.
December: Each week brings a recap of sales figures, who’s winning the retail skirmishes and what gift to buy if you’re a Christmas Eve, last-minute shopper. The clock starts on the countdown of shopping days left before Christmas, as if we aren’t already aware. Everything crescendos on Christmas Eve.
Then on Dec. 26, retailers wring their hands and lament that sales fell short of prediction. Shoppers will line up for hours to return the majority of stuff they unwrapped the day before.
Well, bah, humbug! Thanksgiving gets the brush-off. We spend about a nanosecond being grateful for the many blessings we have.
For me, though, Thanksgiving is a reminder of how blessings arrive in the sneakiest of ways. Thanksgiving Day 1972 was life-changing.
I came home for Thanksgiving break, near the end of my first semester at Manchester College. My family of seven went around the country block to Grandma Getts’ house for Thanksgiving dinner, which was scrumptious as always. My sister Shirley was planning to go out with her boyfriend, Nolan, that evening but I hadn’t planned to do anything but chill out and visit with the folks.
Before Nolan arrived, my mom had suggested that I might want to wear something better than a Manchester T-shirt and jeans to meet Nolan.
“Why should I dress up for her boyfriend?” I said, and I ignored her suggestion.
The lesson here — never ignore your mother. When she hints at something, you’d best pay attention.
Shirley answered the door when Nolan arrived, but he wasn’t alone. Someone else came through the door right behind him, so tall he filled the entire doorway and had to duck his head slightly to step inside.
“That is the biggest guy I’ve ever seen,” I thought to myself. “Who is that?”
“He’s your date,” my sister said out loud.
The rest is history. I met my husband Lowell on that blind date, which made a lifetime’s worth of blessings possible in the decades since. We’ve weathered good times and bad, we’ve raised a son and daughter to be productive, decent human beings, and we now bask in grandparenthood, the reward for surviving parenthood.
It’s always good to be grateful.
