LIGONIER — A couple of updates here and there are shaping up to make Ligonier run more smoothly.
At the board of works meeting Wednesday, members approved the purchase of a part for a vactor truck that aids in pressurizing the system. The cost was $1,977.10.
Administrators also shared updates with the board. Police Chief Bryan Shearer said Norfolk Southern told him the crossing at Gerber Street would be opened by the end of the week.
The crossing in the industrial park, which has been closed for a while, is a popular one in the area.
“We’re going on the second week now that it’s been closed, and you just can’t imagine what it does to the industrial park,” Shearer said.
Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn said she had a workshop with the Department of Local Government Finance on Tuesday and only one minor change had to be made.
She said she will bring it up for the city council to approve shortly.
A sewage billing measure for the Eagle’s Nest edition was tabled until the next board of works meeting.
